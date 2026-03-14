PalmPay Marks IWD, Equips Women With Fintech Skills

PalmPay Nigeria has expressed commitment to increasing women’s participation in the financial technology sector through its Purple Woman programme, as the company hosted the third edition of its Purple Woman Masterclass, designed to equip young women with digital and professional skills.

Speaking at the event, Chika Nwosu, managing director of PalmPay Nigeria, said the initiative was launched to address the low representation of women in fintech and the broader technology ecosystem. “This initiative is because we noticed that there are not so many women in fintech and in the tech industry, and we intend to bridge that gap.

“We want to see a whole lot of women in leadership positions in fintech,” Nwosu said. The programme, organised in commemoration of the 2026 International Women’s Day, forms part of PalmPay’s broader effort to create an inclusive digital economy and empower women with technology driven skills. According to Nwosu, empowering women produces long-term social and economic impact.

Nwosu said: “Money in the hand of a man feeds a family, but money in the hand of a woman feeds generations,” he said, noting that women’s financial empowerment often translates to better education and opportunities for children and stronger households.

“In the past 3 years, we have empowered about 250 young women with the vision of fostering inclusivity in the fintech ecosystem. “This year, over 1000 women submitted entries, and we shortlisted 100 of them to be a part of the 3-Day Masterclass on Human Resources, Data Analysis, Digital Marketing, Personal Financial Management, Ux/UI, Software Engineering, and Product Management.

“At the end of the Masterclass, 10 participants were selected for a six-month internship programme at PalmPay, where they will receive practical experience across different departments.” Explaining the selection process, Anthony Iwuala, Human Relations Manager at PalmPay, said the company used a merit-based system to identify the most qualified candidates.

“For us at PalmPay, we believe in equity and equality and following the right process. “As a company, we believe in people who have skills and talent, so we ensure that we select qualified people,” he said.