PalmPay, Jumia Partner To Launch Integration For Shoppers In Nigeria

PalmPay, a leading fintech operator , has entered onto a partnership agreement with Jumia, Africa’s e-commerce giant, to enhance the digital payment ecosystem in Africa, starting with payment integrations and co-marketing efforts in Nigeria.

The partnership, according to the firm, underscores both parties’ commitment to developing the digital payment ecosystem in Nigeria and grow the use of the cashless economy.

“WIth PalmPay now available as a payment method, shoppers on Jumia will now be able to pay for their purchases with the option to check out with their PalmPay wallet, ensuring a seamless user experience and transaction reliability through the direct integration.

We are proud to partner with Jumia as we bring together the best of fintech and e-commerce to redefine the online shopping experience.

This strategic alliance aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to delivering a superior user experience and exceptional value to our customers,” Chief Marketing Officer, PalmPay, Sofia Zab, said.

Speaking on the partnership, CEO, Jumia Nigeria Sunil Natraj, stated: “At Jumia, we are dedicated to creating value for our customers by ensuring a convenient, reliable, and secure shopping experience.

This partnership with PalmPay strengthens our commitment to enhancing the digital payments within our platform. By integrating PalmPay, we are providing more options for customers to access affordable and quality goods with the convenience of cashless transactions.”

This alliance marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between two industry giants, aiming to drive innovation, increase convenience for consumers, and foster the adoption of digital payments across Africa.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, PalmPay and Jumia are launching a special Christmas campaign, running from December 11 to 30.

During this period, customers who make purchases on Jumia using the PalmPay payment method will stand a chance to win exciting cash rewards.

