PalmPay Identifies Solutions To Combat Digital Payment Fraud

The Managing Director of PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, has outlined key strategies for curbing digital payment fraud in Nigeria, stressing the importance of advanced security tools, user education, and collaboration with regulators.

Nwosu said PalmPay’s model has demonstrated that financial institutions can significantly reduce fraud by investing in real-time security solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and biometric verification, while maintaining transparent communication with users. He highlighted the fintech’s consistent awareness campaigns, which aim to reinforce security measures and promote safer user practices.

“Strong collaboration with regulators then ties it all together, ensuring compliance and reinforcing trust across Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem,” Nwosu said.

According to him, this approach has helped PalmPay combat fraud effectively and set industry benchmarks for secure fintech operations in Nigeria. However, he stressed that strong user security habits remain crucial in preventing fraud.

Addressing challenges within the digital payment ecosystem, Nwosu noted that fraud incidents—such as unauthorised transfers and identity theft—have become a major pain point for millions of Nigerians relying on mobile banking for fast and reliable transactions. These issues sometimes result in frozen or suspended accounts, though he clarified that not all account freezes indicate fraudulent activity.

Some freezes, he explained, may stem from suspicious or unusual transactions, unverified identities, incomplete documentation, regulatory or law enforcement requests, or prolonged inactivity. PalmPay also clarified that suspicious transfers do not always lead to full account suspensions. If the flagged amount is covered by the account balance, only the funds in question are frozen. Accounts may be temporarily suspended if the balance is insufficient while investigations continue.

The company has adopted a multi-layered security strategy to fight fraud, incorporating biometric authentication and phone-binding to ensure only authorised users can access accounts, AI-powered anomaly detection for real-time monitoring and prevention of unusual activity, and two-factor authentication for added account protection.

PalmPay emphasised that while its robust security infrastructure is designed to block unauthorised access, users remain vulnerable if they share login credentials, one-time passwords (OTPs), or other sensitive personal details.