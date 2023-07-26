PalmPay, Glo unveil ‘PalmPay, Recharge Glo and Win’ bonanza

Top fintech platform PalmPay and leading telecommunication Company, Globacom yesterday unveiled their joint promotion campaign, “PalmPay Bonanza – Recharge Glo and Win,” running from July 21 through September 14. Recognised as a trailblazer in the Nigerian fintech space, PalmPay has transformed the digital payment landscape with its easy to use and reliable payment app. Offering free transfers, access to over 300 different services on its app, and a network of 800,000 mobile money agents and merchants, PalmPay has rapidly grown to be a preferred payment platform for over 25 million users across Nigeria. In a bid to reward and appreciate loyal customers, this campaign promises to offer exciting rewards to Nigerians who purchase Glo data and airtime bundles via the PalmPay platform during the campaign. Every week, there will be a live raffle, broadcasted on PalmPay’s social media channels, awarding physical prizes to lucky users who have transacted with Globacom via PalmPay.

Prizes include top brand electronic goodies such as Playstation 5, iPhone 14 Pro Max and smart TVs. Every transaction above N300 gives participants an extra shot at winning. And that’s not all! Daily social media challenges will offer participants a chance to win up to N5, 000,000 in Glo airtime and data. Above all, Palm pay customers will also enjoy up to 6% cashback on Glo airtime and data on the Palmpay app. PalmPay customers can enjoy up to 6% cashback on Glo airtime and data on the PalmPay app. And any customers that have not recharged in the last 90 days will get a 100% bonus on their recharge during the campaign period. Mr Chika Nwosu, MD of PalmPay Nigeria stated: “This collaboration embodies our commitment to providing value to our esteemed users. “Partnering with Glo, a leader in the telecommunications sector is a testament to this dedication.