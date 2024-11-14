PalmPay Emerges Most Outstanding Fintech At BrandCom Awards

Share

PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading fintech platform, was awarded the Most Outstanding Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion at the BrandCom Awards 2024, held recently.

The award, presented by Brand Communicator, celebrated Palmpay’s remarkable contribution to expanding financial inclusion across Nigeria.

According to the organiser, the recognition from Brand Communicator reflects PalmPay’s commitment to bridging financial gaps and expanding access to reliable financial services for millions of Nigerians.

Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay, Hanson Femi, noted that the firm has prioritised empowering underserved communities with innovative tools that enable seamless transactions since its launch in 2019.

“At PalmPay, we believe financial inclusion is the foundation for economic empowerment, and we’re dedicated to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to secure, user-friendly, and reliable financial services.

“PalmPay’s broad suite of digital offerings, includes instant transfers, bill payments, and its newly launched USSD feature, which is designed to make banking easily accessible to all.

“Today, Palmpay’s app serves over 35 million users and connects 1.1 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, cementing its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem.

“With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, and key international hubs like London, Hong Kong, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen, PalmPay is continually expanding its reach and impact,” he stated.

Commenting on the award, Femi said: “This award highlights the collective efforts of our team and partners who work tirelessly to make financial services more accessible to underserved communities across the country.”

