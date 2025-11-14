PalmPay Completes First Transaction On NIBSS-NPS

In a landmark development for Nigeria’s digital economy, PalmPay, the nation’s leading digital banking platform, in collaboration with Wema Bank, has completed the first live transaction on the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS) National Payment Stack (NPS).

This next-generation infrastructure is designed to redefine how money moves across the country.

The transaction, which occurred at exactly 11:56 am on Friday, November 7, 2025, marks a new era in Nigeria’s financial innovation journey and reinforces PalmPay’s role as a trusted pioneer in the payment ecosystem.

This achievement rides on the back of the brand’s growing reputation as a fintech innovator, following recent global recognitions as Financial Times Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 and CNBC and Statista’s Top 300 Global Fintech Companies for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025 for its impact, scale, and commitment to inclusive growth across emerging markets.

The National Payment Stack (NPS), powered by NIBSS, builds on the success of the NIP infrastructure, introducing greater speed, interoperability, and real-time settlement across the financial ecosystem.

Designed to meet international standards, NPS enhances cross-border payment capabilities while introducing more advanced security features, including digital signatures and multi-factor authentication to safeguard users and institutions.

Beyond its technical advancements, the NPS sets a new benchmark for Nigeria’s leadership in Africa’s finance landscape.

Through the ISO 20022 global messaging standards, Nigeria is now positioned as a regional hub for seamless and secure cross-border transactions.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, said: “We commend PalmPay for this historic achievement as one of the key collaborators in executing the first successful transaction on the National Payment Stack (NPS). This milestone reflects our shared commitment to advancing a faster, safer and more interoperable payment ecosystem for Nigeria.

“The NPS represents the next frontier of innovation designed to power inclusion, efficiency and growth across the financial industry. We look forward to more institutions coming on board as we collectively shape the future of payments in Nigeria and across Africa.”

Also speaking, Group Chief Commercial Officer at PalmPay, Jaipei Yan, stated: “This achievement is a win for Nigeria and Nigerians. PalmPay is all about providing smarter banking solutions.

“Since our launch six years ago, we have focused on bridging the gap between innovation and everyday financial inclusion. It was an absolute delight to work with NIBSS and other stakeholders on this remarkable milestone.

“By pioneering this achievement, PalmPay not only strengthens its credibility but also reinforces its alignment with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s drive toward a digital, connected economy.

“From ranking among the world’s leading fintech brands to executing Nigeria’s first live transaction on a national payment infrastructure, PalmPay is proving that innovation, when purpose-driven, can transform economies.

“Looking ahead, PalmPay aims to accelerate its vision of a connected, digital, and financially inclusive Africa, combining global standards with local relevance to build technology that truly empowers people and businesses.”