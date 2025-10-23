PalmPay Bags Federal Bureau Of Public Service Reforms Award

PalmPay, a leading neobank driving financial inclusion in Nigeria, has been awarded Digital Governance Company of the Year (Fintech Innovation) at the Nigeria GovTech Awards 2025, organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

The event, held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, celebrated organisations and individuals driving digital transformation, innovation, and good governance through technology in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Managing Director of PalmPay Limited, Chika Nwosu, expressed gratitude for the recognition as he reaffirmed the company’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance financial inclusion and support Nigeria’s digital economy agenda.

He said: “This award reflects our dedication to creating inclusive, secure, and innovative financial solutions for Nigerians. We remain committed to supporting the government’s digital transformation drive and empowering individuals and businesses through accessible fintech innovation.

“The Nigeria GovTech Awards, organised annually by the BPSR, recognise outstanding achievements in public and private sector innovation, highlighting the crucial role of technology in governance and development.

“PalmPay’s recognition as the Digital Governance Company of the Year (Fintech Innovation) reinforces its position as a trusted digital finance platform driving growth, transparency, and innovation across Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem.

“PalmPay is a leading digital banking platform driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment in underserved emerging markets.

Through its secure, userfriendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay empowers individuals and businesses with tools to manage and grow their money. “PalmPay offers a comprehensive range of products, including mobile payments, savings, and micro-insurance via its app and mobile money agent network.”