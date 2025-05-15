New Telegraph

May 15, 2025
PalmPay Awards N3m To Winner Of Wealth Wish Campaign

 

PalmPay, Africa’s leading mobile financial platform, has announced Amarachi Ujunwa Nwakire as the grand prize winner of its Wealth Wish Campaign, awarding her a N3 million cash prize.

The campaign, which ran from April 2 to April 30, engaged millions of users in themed savings challenges. Participants used PalmPay’s savings tools—including CashBox, Target Savings, and Spend & Save—to set and meet financial goals, thereby boosting their chances of winning. Alongside the grand prize draw on April 30, several users also received N50,000 cash rewards throughout the campaign.

Designed to promote a stronger savings culture, the campaign combined the discipline of structured savings with the excitement of competition.

Amarachi, who reached her savings target using the CashBox feature, expressed her delight: “When I saw the Wealth Wish Campaign on my PalmPay dashboard, I decided to give it a try. I was shocked when I received the notification that I had won N3 million. I’ve been using PalmPay’s Fixed Savings since a friend introduced it to me last year. I’m so glad I did. Thank you, PalmPay.”

Commenting on the campaign’s success, Habib David Kowontan, Head of Wealth Product at PalmPay, said: “The Wealth Wish Campaign was designed to show that saving can be both rewarding and enjoyable. We blended the thrill of winning with the discipline of saving, and the user response was incredible.

“At PalmPay, we believe wealth is built on consistency and discipline. Our wealth products offer users secure, flexible, and rewarding ways to grow their finances. This campaign clearly shows that with the right tools and incentives, Nigerians are eager to embrace a savings culture.”

