Palmer’s Hatrick Helps Chelsea Win Wolves 3-1

Cole Palmer scored a first-half hat-trick as the Blues comfortably overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers to claim a fourth successive Premier League win under Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea broke the deadlock after 12 minutes when Joao Pedro was fouled, and a penalty was awarded on Saturday, at Old Trafford.

Palmer stepped up and displayed his customary composure to put the Blues ahead as Chelsea dominated the rest of the opening period.

Several chances came and went before Joao Pedro won a second penalty, which Palmer again converted confidently.

A third for the England international, this time from open play, arrived soon after. Marc Cucurella claimed the assist with a cut-back that Palmer fired into the roof of the net to complete his fourth Premier League hat-trick for the Blues, an unmatched feat.

Wolves did pull a goal back in the second half through Tolu Arokodare, but it proved immaterial to the final result, as the Blues saw out the game without any real drama.