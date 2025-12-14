Palmer Ends Drought As Chelsea Beat Everton 2-0

Chelsea returned to winning ways on home soil with a confident 2-0 Premier League victory over a spirited Everton side at Stamford Bridge, bringing an end to their four-match winless streak.

Cole Palmer marked his long-awaited return to the scoresheet by breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute.

The 23-year-old attacker, who has been easing his way back from a groin problem that sidelined him for over two months, finished calmly after being slipped through by Malo Gusto, beating Jordan Pickford at his near post. England manager Thomas Tuchel was among those watching from the stands as Palmer scored his first goal since September.

Everton had started the contest brightly, dominating possession early on and creating several openings. Iliman Ndiaye tested Chelsea’s defence with two efforts, while James Garner also went close during a lively opening spell.

RAD ALSO:

However, Palmer’s composed finish shifted the momentum firmly in Chelsea’s favour.

The hosts began to look more assured, and although Everton continued to threaten, their finishing let them down. Alejandro Garnacho squandered a golden chance when he fired wide with the goal at his mercy following a costly back pass from substitute Carlos Alcaraz. The miss came shortly after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was forced off injured against his former club.

Chelsea made their dominance count just before the interval. Gusto, already the provider for the first goal, capped an impressive half by reacting quickest to Pedro Neto’s delivery, bundling the ball home to double the lead.

After the restart, Everton pushed for a way back into the game. Garnacho sent a close-range effort over the bar before making way for Jamie Gittens, while Jack Grealish saw one header saved and dragged a volley wide when well placed. Ndiaye struck the post late on, and Trevoh Chalobah produced a crucial block to deny Alcaraz inside the penalty area.

Ultimately, Chelsea’s sharper finishing proved the difference. The victory solidified their hold on fourth place in the Premier League table, while Everton remains eighth, having played one more game than several teams around them.