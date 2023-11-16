Palmer Admits Move To Chelsea Paying Off

Former Manchester City player, Cole Palmer has admitted his move to Chelsea is paying off after earning his first call-up to England’s senior squad.

Palmer, 21, has played in 10 of the Blues’ 12 Premier League games so far this season, just four behind the total number of appearances he made for Manchester City last season.

He said: “It was a big move for me. I’d never been out of Manchester, not even on loan or anything like that, so to move down on my own was a big thing.

“You know how good of a manager Pep [Guardiola] is and he gave me the opportunity and platform to kick-start my career, so I’ll always be grateful to him.

“Who knows what would have happened if I had stayed?

“Maybe I would have played more, maybe not. But I think the decision I made to go to Chelsea so far is paying off.”