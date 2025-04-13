Palm Sunday: Kwara CAN Chairman Harps On Humility

Share

Christian faithful in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday joined millions of believers worldwide to commemorate 2025 Palm Sunday, marking the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, a symbolic event that took place over 2,000 years ago.

The streets of Ilorin were filled with vibrant processions as worshippers marched joyfully with palm fronds, singing, dancing, and shouting “Hosanna” in a reenactment of the biblical celebration.

Participants moved through major roads, including Murtala Way, Taiwo Road, Unity Road, and Emir’s Road, before converging at Saint Barnabas Cathedral, Sabo-Oke, where the procession had commenced earlier in the day.

Another group of Christians began their procession at First Baptist Church, Surulere, passing through Upper Taiwo Road and linking up with others at Unity Junction, before heading to Saint Barnabas Cathedral for the benediction.

Speaking to Journalists during the event, the Chairman of the Kwara State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Sunday Adewole, urged Christians to reflect on the humility of Jesus Christ, who entered Jerusalem on a colt despite being a king.

He encouraged Nigerians to live peacefully and love one another.

“As we celebrate Palm Sunday, let it remind us that true greatness lies in humility. Jesus rode into Jerusalem not with pride, but with purpose and peace. We must emulate this spirit in our daily lives and in how we treat others,” Bishop Adewole admonished.

He also called on citizens to recommit themselves to serving God wholeheartedly, especially in the face of national challenges.

Similarly, the CAN Vice Chairman, Ademola Popoola, emphasised the importance of holiness, noting that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ was for the salvation of mankind.

“This season is a call to move closer to God in humility and truth,” he said.

Funke Olatunji echoed the message, urging Nigerians to adopt the humility and selflessness of Christ to foster unity and national development.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a message delivered by his Senior Special Adviser on Religion (Christian Matters), Timothy Oluwagbemiga Akangbe, appealed to Christians to support the government through prayers and partnership, assuring them that the administration remains committed to improving the welfare of the people.

Ralph Ajewole, Chaplain of Radio Kwara Christian Fellowship, admonished believers to abandon old ways of life and live as shining examples of Christ’s teachings.

“We must live peacefully and be agents of positive change in our communities,” he added.

Bolaji Akinyemi and Timothy Opoola also reinforced the need for love, repentance, and national unity, reminding Nigerians that the spirit of Palm Sunday should inspire citizens to be their brother’s keeper and work collectively towards a better nation.

