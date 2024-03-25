Palm Sunday: Emulate Humility Of Christ, Can Urge Leaders

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Palm Sunday urged leaders “to emulate the virtue of humility exemplified by Jesus Christ” amid “our current realities in Nigeria, where we are confronted with a myriad of challenges”. In his message to the Christian faithful yesterday, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, said Palm Sunday was a day marked by jubilation, hope, and symbolism that transcends time, remembering the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

The Archbishop urged Christians always to be guided by the timeless teachings of Christ, as they emerge a stronger, more united Nigerian society, bound together by the common values of peace, justice, and solidarity. He said: “In the midst of our current realities in Nigeria, where we are confronted with a myriad of challenges ranging from social unrest to economic uncertainties and tensions, the essence of Palm Sunday offers us a beacon of light and inspiration.

“The image of Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey, instead of a war chariot or an exotic means of transportation, and being welcomed by crowds waving palm branches and laying their cloaks on the ground, serves as a poignant reminder of humility for our leaders and the power of peace and collective faith for all citizens. “In reflecting on the lessons of Palm Sunday for contemporary Nigerian society, we are called to emulate the virtue of unity exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Just as the people of Jerusalem set aside their differences to welcome the Prince of Peace, let us set aside our prejudices, grievances, and animosities to foster a spirit of harmony, reconciliation, and understanding among ourselves. “At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, as we navigate through turbulent waters and strive towards a more prosperous and equitable society, let us draw strength from the enduring message of Palm Sunday. Let us remember that in times of adversity, faith can move mountains and bridge divides, and love can conquer all.”