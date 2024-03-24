Palm Sunday, Easter: Muoka urges promotion of love, peace

It is another celebration of Palm Sunday, where the Christian community observes the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem before His crucifixion, which marks the beginning of Holy Week or Passion Week – the last week of Lent, preceding Easter. As contained in the gospels, Jesus Christ rode on a donkey (that was never ridden upon) into Jerusalem with many spreading their garments and palms, following after him with shouts of “hosanna to the son of David, blessed is he that comes in the name of the Lord. Hosanna in the highest.” It is commemorated with a procession on the streets where church members, especially the Orthodox denomination, hold palm fronds and sing praises to God. It is usually a beautiful sight to behold in addition to its spiritual significance, as many look forward to it.

However, due to insecurity in volatile areas of the country, the street processions tend to be limited to the church premises in some cases. Ahead of the Easter celebration, General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has urged Christians to promote love and peace as part of the ways of appreciating the triumphant entry and the price of death Jesus paid for the salvation of humanity. Muoka, who hinted at the church’s two-day Easter programme, Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, with the theme, ‘Gods Covenant Of Peace and Blessings’, noted that Easter symbolises the victory of Jesus Christ over death and by extension the victory over hopelessness and misery. The release signed by the church’s Director of Public Relations, Pastor Louis Chidi, contains: “It is at Easter that we are reminded of how God sent His son to die as a sacrifice for the sin of mankind and thus rescued them from the inevitable eternal destruction.

By His death and resurrection, the covenant of peace and blessings which mankind originally had with God at creation was restored. “The nation is therefore advised to use the opportunity available by the occasion of this year’s Easter to promote peace and love in the country, as this is the only way we can acknowledge and appreciate what Jesus has done for humanity. And truly if there is any time we need peace more than before in this country, it is now