Palm Sunday: Cleric Preaches Public Profession Of Christian Faith

As Christians marked Palm Sunday, commemorating the Triumphant Entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and signifying the beginning of Holy Week, His crucifixion, burial, and resurrection, Paul Ijasan, Cathedral Administrator of the Holy Cross Cathedral, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, has enjoined believers to demonstrate true love.

In a homily monitored by Sunday Telegraph during the Mass to mark the Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion at the Cathedral, Ijasan emphasized the need for Christians to emulate Jesus’ love for humanity.

He said: “This week, we strongly recall the injustice, the evil, the wickedness, the torture, the suffering, and the death that Jesus Christ endured. These were surely horrifying.

“Only those without human feelings would not be moved by such terrible events. But God does not want us to be horrified by these experiences alone, He wants us to be moved to love, as Christ has loved us.”

Ijasan urged Christian faithful to express their commitment and loyalty to Jesus Christ not only in churches but also in their workplaces and marketplaces.

Before the congregants’ street procession with palm fronds, he charged Christians to be courageous in publicly professing their faith, even in hostile environments.

He reminded the faithful not to remain silent but to speak out against injustice and falsehoods, even when it is inconvenient.

“There are times when we must profess our faith in public,” he said. “A time to remind us that silence is not an option, a time when the situation demands that we speak out.

“A time when a word of support for someone being unjustly treated could make all the difference. A time to speak the truth not to remain silent when lies are being told or to stay quiet in the face of falsehood.”

