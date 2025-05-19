Palm Oil: Scarcity Pushes Manufacturers’ Import Bills To N695bn

Share

As scarcity persists in the market, soap, confectionary, cosmetics, biscuit and animal feeds producers are to pay N695 billion ($434.62 million) on imported palm oil before the end of this year.

Findings revealed that the country needed about 32 per cent or 475,000 tonnes to meet its industrial and domestic consumption.

However, despite the reduction in the price of the produce from $1,200 per tonne to $915 per tonne between January and May 2025, only N138 billion ($86 million) worth of palm oil were imported between January and May to meet industry and domestic consumption.

Data obtained from Malaysia Palm oil Board revealed that in May $11 million worth of palm oil was shipped to the country; March, $32 million; February, $23 million and January, $20 million.

In May 2025, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that only 12,000 tonnes of the produce were ferried by Sea La Bamba to Lagos Port’s terminal, ENL Consortium Limited.

Following low production, manufacturers have ordered for 475,000 tonnes of the produce to meet deficit in local supply as a tonne of palm oil in Nigeria is N2.8 million, while imported one is N1.46 million leading to 48 per cent difference.

However, the unstable foreign exchange has restricted the importers to meet their demand. According to a global trade portal, Index Mundi, manufacturing firms in the country have booked for 475,000 tonnes of the produce as against the 2024’s 443, 548 tonnes imports in 2024.

Recall that between January 2023 and October, 2024, Nigerian ports took delivery of 443,548 metric tonnes of crude palm oil valued at N694 billion ($393.4 million).

Import statistics obtained from NPA’s shipping position indicated that 139,505 metric tonnes of crude palm oil valued at N210 billion ($124 million) were shipped from Malaysia, apart from imports from Thailand and Vietnam, leading to 31.5 per cent drop from the 2023 shipments.

Also, between July and October, 2024, it was learnt that 43, 391 tonnes were ferried to Lagos and Tincan Island ports by four vessels as Josepdam at Tincan Island Port took took delivery of 28,000 tonnes from High Mariner with 17,000 tonnes and MT Champion Star, 11,000 tonnes.

The shipping data indicated that two vessels offloaded 15,391 tonnes of the produce at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited , Lagos Port from Aleyna Mercan with 3,446 tonnes and Constantios, 11,9452 tonnes.

Meanwhile, palm oil stakeholders in the country have solicited the technical support of Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) to boost production and improve livelihood of smallholder farmers across the country.

The National President of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Amb. Alphonsus Inyang, called for the council’s support in the area of technological transfer, capacity building and provision of hybrid inputs to enhance production capacity of smallholder farmers being the highest producers of oil palm in the country.

He called for the formation of global alliance of smallholder farmers to enable them has a unified voice globally towards policy makers and implementers on issues affecting them.

Inyang said: “The alliance is purposely to share knowledge; information that bothers on the challenges they face in the industry’s growth and aspiration for prosperity.

The convergence is geared towards good lives and enhance livelihood of households and communities at large. “We want CPOPC to act as a convergence or as an enabler to make this happen globally; this is one of the things we want you to midwife so that it can help us to move forward.’’

The president stressed that Nigeria becoming an observer to the council would be paramount to the association and the country in general. Inyang added that the training and knowledge transfer had been the major aspiration to increase yield, saying that Nigeria membership of CPOPC could exposed the country to technologies that would to improve its position in Oil Expansion Ratio (OER) in palm oil and palm kernel.

