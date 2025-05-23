Palm Oil: ‘Nigeria Poised To Capture Significant Portion Of $100bn Market’

Share

With the global palm oil market valued at approximately $70.44 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1 per cent from 2024 to 2030, to $100 billion by 2030, the National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc Kabir Ibrahim, has disclosed that Nigeria can capture a significant portion of the global palm oil market and reclaim its position as a leading producer if all hands are on deck.

Ibrahim, in an interview with New Telegraph, said that Nigeria’s palm oil production potential was incredibly enormous and could compete on the world stage.

He said that Nigeria had over 10 million hectares of arable land suitable for oil palm cultivation, with the potential to increase output significantly.

Ibrahim said: “The country once produced 43 per cent of the world’s palm oil in the 1960s but has since fallen behind, saying that, according to the US Department of Agriculture, the country is now producing only two per cent of global supply.

“Nigeria consumes about 1.5 million metric tons of palm oil annually, most of which is imported, with over 60 per cent of domestic consumption being imported despite the country’s vast agricultural land.”

The AFAN national president noted that while these statistics vary and extend over the years, there were vast opportunities for growth.

According to him, with demand for palm oil expected to grow at four per cent annually, there is significant potential for Nigeria to expand its production and market share.

He noted that strategic investments in oil palm estates and processing mills could increase value-added output, boosting profitability. “As sustainability becomes a global priority, Nigeria can leverage sustainable palm oil certification to access premium markets.

“By addressing infrastructure gaps, modernizing processing methods, and leveraging its vast agricultural potential, Nigeria can capture a significant portion of the global palm oil market and reclaim its position as a leading producer of palm oil,” Ibrahim added.

In a similar vein, the AFAN national president stressed that Nigeria’s quest to tackling food security required a multi-faceted approach that addresses the challenges of climate change, infrastructure deficits and inefficient distribution network.

He stated: “Agriculture is more or less like our strength. It is unfortunate the young people are looking at the oil and gas. Agric has a basic effects to the world because first of all, we eat on a daily basis, we grow grains on a daily basis and there is numerous activities surrounding agriculture.

“So it’s just that we have moved away from Agriculture these present generation that is why, we are still having a little hitch because I could remember back then when we were in school, you go to school you must have a farm. But today’s generation, they don’t see that happening anymore.

“We must go back to agriculture, go back to farming because I am a farmer. If you are rearing poultry, you are a farmer, if you are planting grains, ginger crop, you are a farmer.

“So these are the things you do that add values to the system.” While evaluating the importance of agric funding in the country, the agric entrepreneur explained that financing was crucial in supporting those sustainable agricultural initiatives access to affordable credit can enable farmers to invest in modern farming equipment, high quality seeds, and other inputs that enhanced productivity.

He stressed: “The agric loan should be really tackle they should face it squarely. The way they give the loan through NIRSAL is not really working if they want to give loan to farmers they must set up a portal or a platform that can oversee the agric loan.

“Most of the people that are accessing this agric loan are rich men. You are asking a poor man who does not have a house where he is staying but have an idea of farming to go and bring collateral to access a loan.

“He or she will backed out so there is need for them to see how they can carry the local farmers along.”

