Palm Oil Import Rises By 73% As Shipments Near N685bn

Importation of palm oil by Nigerian firms from Malaysia has surged by 73 per cent within two months, following crash in global price as the country it expects 450, 000 tonnes valued at N685 billion ($457 million) before the end of the year in order to meet domestic and industrial demand.

It was gathered that importers brought $7.47 million of the produce in June to the country when the price was up.

However, in August, shipment was totalled $27.2 million (MRY 114 million), leading to 73 per cent increase in trade volume.

Despite being a large producer, findings revealed that Nigeria has continued to rely on foreign imports to meet its high domestic demand for palm oil.

In June, shipment was valued at $7.47 million; May, $8 million, April, $15.36 million; March, $32 million; February, $23 million and January, $20 million as a tonne is sold at $1,072 as consumption in the country grow 4.6 per centy/y to 2 million tonnes, widening the supply gap to 450,000 tonnes.

Recall that the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFN) has said that the price of palm oil would remain stable all year round in order to ensure that both the wealthy and the not-too-wealthy were able to purchase the product for their daily needs.

The Chairman of the association, Mr. Emmanuel Ibru, noted that the prices for palm oil would be stabilised throughout the year in the country, irrespective of the production seasons.

He noted that POFON was interested in making sure that prices of palm oil remain stable. He said: “In Nigeria we have two seasons for palm oil.

When it is peak season, the prices will go down, and when it is lean season, the prices will go up.

“Our members are trying to see what they can do this time around to stabilise the prices so that there is not much difference between the peak and lean seasons prices.”

Also, the National President of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Amb. Alphonsus Inyang, called for the council’s support in the area of technological transfer, capacity building and provision of hybrid inputs to enhance production capacity of smallholder farmers being the highest producers of oil palm in the country.

He called for the formation of global alliance of smallholder farmers to enable them has a unified voice globally towards policy makers and implementers on issues affecting them.

Inyang said: “The alliance is purposely to share knowledge; information that bothers on the challenges they face in the industry’s growth and aspiration for prosperity.

The convergence is geared towards good lives and enhance livelihood of households and communities at large.

“We want CPOPC to act as a convergence or as an enabler to make this happen globally; this is one of the things we want you to midwife so that it can help us to move forward.’’

The president stressed that Nigeria, becoming an observer to the council would be paramount to the association and the country in general.

Inyang added that the training and knowledge transfer had been the major aspiration to increase yield, saying that Nigeria membership of CPOPC could exposed the country to technologies that would to improve its position in Oil Expansion Ratio (OER) in palm oil and palm kernel.

In 2024, the domestic oil palm industry revenue, proxied by the revenues of two listed oil palm producers, Okomu Oil Palm Plc and Presco Oil Palm Plc expanded by 90.2 per cent to N337.7 billion, the highest level on record.