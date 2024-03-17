Palliatives, Zulum Shares Food To 52,500 Families In Southern Borno

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has flagged off the distribution of food aid to over 52,500 families in seven local government areas of Southern Borno in his efforts to alleviate the hardship caused by inflation and the current economic problems bedeviling the country.

Flagging off the distributions at the Biu township stadium on Sunday, Governor Babagana Zulum said .” this morning, we are in Biu to provide palliatives to 52,500 vulnerable families in southern Borno. This is in continuation of our efforts to provide food and non-food items to the less privileged in society,”

“We have not consistently given food items to people in southern Borno because they are not deeply affected by the insurgency. However, due to the current hike in food prices, the government has decided to come in and support the people with food aid”, Zulum said.

He said, “Each beneficiary from the local government areas of Biu, Shani, Chibok, Askira-Uba, Kwaya Kusar, Bayo, and Hawul will collect 25kg bag of rice and 25kg bag of maize,”.

In Biu local government area, 17,500 families each got a bag of rice and a bag of maize grain. 5,000 families benefited from Shani, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, and Hawul local government areas, while in Askira-Uba and Chibok, respectively, 7,500 families received Zulum’s food palliatives.

Similarly, as part of youth empowerment, Governor Babagana Zulum has distributed over N100m to 2,000 youth and women to support them in cultivating their farmlands.

While presenting the cash to beneficiaries, Governor Zulum said “In addition to the food distribution, we are giving out an N100m grant to 2,000 beneficiaries, each receiving N50,000. This grant is for them to use in cultivating their farmlands,”.

“We hope the money will help them in their farming activities”, he stated.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Governor of Borno, Hon. Umar Kadafur, who hails from Biu, urged beneficiaries to make good use of the food gesture and grant provided by the governor.

The occasion was attended by Borno APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, House of Representatives member, EngrBukar Talba, Deputy Speaker of Borno Assembly, Abdullahi Musa Askira, and members of the House of Assembly representing the benefiting constituencies among other government officials.