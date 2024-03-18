Palliatives: Zulum Shares Food to 52,500 Families in Southern Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has flagged off the distribution of food aid to over 52,500 families in seven local government areas of southern Borno in his efforts to alleviate the hardship caused by inflation and the current economic problems bedevilling the country.

Flagging off the distribution at the Biu Township Stadium yesterday, Governor Zulum said: “This morning, we are in Biu to provide palliatives to 52,500 vulnerable families in southern Borno.

This is in continuation of our efforts to provide food and non-food items to the underprivileged in society. “We have not consistently given food items to people in southern Borno because they are not deeply affected by the insurgency.

However, due to the current hike in food prices, the government has decided to come in and support the people with food aid,” Zulum said. He added: “Each beneficiary from the local government areas of Biu, Shani, Chibok, Askira-Uba, Kwaya Kusar, Bayo and Hawul will collect 25kg bags of rice and 25kg bag of maize.”

In Biu Local Government, 17,500 families each got a bag of rice and a bag of maize; 5,000 families benefited from Shani, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar and Hawul Local Government Areas, while in Askira-Uba and Chibok, respectively, 7,500 families received Zulum’s food palliatives. Similarly, as part of youth empowerment, Governor Zulum has distributed over N100 million to 2,000 youths and women to support them in cultivating their farmlands.

While presenting the cash to the beneficiaries, Governor Zulum said: “In addition to the food distribution, we are giving out N100 million in grants to 2,000 beneficiaries, each receiving N50,000.