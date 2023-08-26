Palliatives: Zulum Presents N36m, 100 Bags Of Rice, Others To NYSC Crops Members In Borno

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the release of N36.4 million for distribution of N30,000 each as palliatives to 1,215 Corps members posted to the State by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

Governor Zulum who visited the NYSC orientation camp on Saturday few days after he attended the swearing-in of corp members at the camp in Maiduguri also announced the allocation of 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of 100 kg of beans, and 10 gallons of cooking oil for special meal to be prepared for the corps members during their ongoing three weeks orientation camping.

The governor said, “We want to extend palliatives to members of the National Youth Service Corps. Each one of you will receive the sum of N30,000, and that amount will be credited to your accounts as soon as your bank details are provided to me.

“In addition to that, we have provided you with 100 bags of rice, 10 bags of 100kg beans, 10 gallons of cooking oil, and 10 bulls.”

He urged the corp members to adhere to camp rules and regulations live peacefully among themselves and engage in acts that will foster peace in the country.

“I want you to be dedicated and loyal to constituted authorities. Make friends in this part of the country so that together we can build a prosperous Nigeria with sustainable economic growth and development”, Governor Zulum urged.

While expressing gratitude to the Federal Government for improving the security situation in Borno State which enabled the return of the NYSC orientation camp in Maiduguri., Zulum assured of the Borno state government’s continued support to the scheme.

It could be recalled that for years, the Federal Government suspended the hosting of the NYSC orientation camp in Maiduguri due to the activities of insurgents. Batches of corps members to Borno State were hosted in Bauchi and Katsina States for their three weeks of orientation camping activities after which they were sent to Borno State for primary assignments.

Last week, the FG resumed NYSC’s weeks of orientation camping in Maiduguri.