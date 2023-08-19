Palliatives: World Bank Lauds Tinubu Economic Reform, Says He’s On The Right Track

Following the N180 billion the Federal Government rolled out to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the World Bank Country Director, Dr Shubham Chaudhuri on Saturday applauded President Bola Tinubu’s policies on subsidy removal and the subsequent palliative measures announced to cushion the effects.

Chaudhury gave the commendation while speaking during a symposium jointly organized by the Department of Agricultural Economics, Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, and the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER).

The symposium which had Chaudhury as its lead discussant, titled, ‘Economic opportunity pathways to navigating post-reform challenges in Nigeria,’ was held at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday.

The World Bank Country Director noted that the whole measures taken by the presidency on his first day were the right thing to do, although “a lot more that needs to be done”.

While noting that there is a need to be more transparent on the mechanism of the palliative distribution, Shubham mentioned that the key role is the quick delivery of the relief packages.

He said: “It is really about making the best possible use of the revenues that will now flow to the federation but in a way that the ordinary people can get some relief because it has been hard with the prices increasing.

“We think that a package of things; cash transfers, help with mass transport vehicles, school fees, help for farmers and a whole package of things rolled out as quickly as possible in a way that the Nigerian people can actually see and feel that there is accountability is what is needed.

“We stand ready at the World Bank to help on this and we look forward to working closely with all stakeholders” He disclosed.

He charged the Nigerian people and especially the civil societies and elites to follow through in order to ensure that what has been announced is actually distributed to the right people who need it.