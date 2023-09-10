Palliatives Should Go To Hungry Poor Nigerians – Kaigama

…as CAN says living conditions of Nigerians ‘will worsen if…

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama has called on government at all levels to ensure that the palliatives rolled to cushion the harsh effects of the subsidy removal, get to the hungry poor as they need it the most.

The call is coming as several Nigerians have raised alarm that the palliatives were being used to further enrich leaders instead of getting to the poor whose conditions go further worsened with millions unsure of where their next meal would come from.

Kaigama in a Homily at the opening Mass at the 2023 2nd Plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Sunday in Abuja, urged Christians and the citizenry in general, to be watchful and always speak out against injustice, condemn corruption or criminality, advocate for the marginalized and working tirelessly for the common good.

He said: “We must try to reach out to those in need. For now, those many brothers and sisters who are hungry, sick, feeling very insecure and quite frustrated, badly need anyone who can just offer a glimmer of hope.

“As the word palliative once again makes a return to the repertoire of our just national vocabulary, we call on leaders at all levels to ensure that what is meant for the hungry poor truly reaches the hungry poor.”

Kaigama urged Nigerians to reach out across ethnic, political, and religious lines to bridge the gaps that have been created in order to heal wounds and reconcile differences through humility and love.

“Our society is still grappling with divisions fueled by ethnic tensions, economic disparities and very sadly, the abuse of religious loyalties. Nigerians are therefore called to.

Today there are many victims of violent conflicts; people are sacked from their homes due to the nefarious activities of terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers.

“I call on Nigerians to face the real problems that confront us and stop firing religious missiles, using religion as a weapon of violence, or even taking life at the slightest provocation.”

Speaking further, Kaigama cautioned clerics against making statements that could incite violence saying, “Those religious leaders who make inflammatory statements in videos on social media should be cautioned by the appropriate authorities.

“Our Christian and Islamic bodies rather than engaging in offensive or defensive rhetorics or threats should always preach the need for holiness, peaceful coexistence, compassion, good neighbourliness, rather than encouraging the use of verbal or physical violence.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has warned that any move by ECOWAS to launch military intervention against the coupist in neighbouring countries would only worsen the poor living conditions of Nigerians

Represented by CAN General Secretary, Apostle Samson Fatokun, he regretted that Nigerians were still going through “excruciating pains arising from harsh economic policies, recklessness of past governments, banditry and kidnapping. Prices of basic necessities have skyrocketed beyond the reach of ordinary people, and there appears not to be any respite in sight.

“The living conditions of average Nigerian families today are better imagined than experienced. In addition, the new wave of military coups among our close neighbours and calls from certain quarters for military action against the coupists raise fears that living conditions may worsen in our country if that option is eventually taken by the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of Government. It is indeed a time to worry!

“In all these, I believe that God Almighty will use faith leaders to fix this country if we do not give up.”