Palliatives: Shehu Sani Sends Message To Warehouse Owners

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central has reacted to news reports that Bayelsans had broken into a warehouse in the state and looted the palliatives stored in it..

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some residents of the communities stormed a warehouse in Yenagoa where the state government had stored palliatives for the 2022 floods and stole some food items that was allegedly already going bad.

People reportedly enraged by the hardship in the nation brought by the removal of the Federal Government’s subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as fuel, raided the warehouse along the Isaac Boro Motorway in Yenagoa, the state capital.

However, because the food was stored during the state’s 2022 flood, the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) claimed that it was no longer fit for human consumption and had to be taken away.

Reacting to the development via his X handle, Sani urged business owners with warehouses to open it to the community so they would know it is not a palliative depot.

READ ALSO:

According to Sani, “If you are running a business in a warehouse, please open it to the community nearest to you for them to know it’s not a Palliative depot.”

If you are running a business in a warehouse, please open it to the community nearest to you, for them to know it’s not a Palliative depot. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 28, 2023