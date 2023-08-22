Palliatives: PDP Raises Alarm Over Whereabouts Of Benue’s N5bn Food Items

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Thursday raised alarms over the whereabouts of the state’s shares of the palliatives reported to be N5 billion and some trucks of food items.

The party lamented over the silence of the state governor on the matter since the palliatives were released by the Federal Government.

The party, in a statement issued by its state Publicity scribe, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, commended President Bola Tinubu’s gesture to the 36 states of the country and the FCT to cushion the hardship resulting from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

The party believes that the palliatives, while not a long-term solution to the issues of poverty and suffering occasioned on Nigerians by the subsidy removal and other related policies of the Tinubu administration, no doubt will provide short-term succour to citizens, if handled sincerely and transparently.

“However, in Benue State, PDP and indeed the people find as worrisome the continuing silence by Governor Hyacinth Alia over the package sent to the state which we understand consists of trucks of food items and N5 billion, same as was given to each of the 36 states of the federation.

“It is a widely known fact that many other state governments across the country have since distributed the palliatives to their people, with some even augmenting the package from their own resources, yet in Benue State, Governor Alia has not uttered a word regarding the matter.

“This raises serious concerns for us as a party, more so given the governor’s track record as a man most uncomfortable with the demands for transparency and accountability in the handling of public resources”.

It therefore called on Governor Alia to, “without further waste of time, come out from his cocoon of silence and secrecy over the palliatives and shed light on the matter.

“Continued silence by the governor and the concomitant delay in the distribution of the palliatives amounts to aggravating the sufferings of the intended beneficiaries, in the reality that ‘Benefits delayed are benefits denied.

“PDP further urges Governor Alia to resist any temptation or pressure from his cronies to play politics with the palliatives, and he should ensure most transparently that the packages reach the suffering and vulnerable people of Benue State for whom they are meant”.