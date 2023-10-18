Palliatives: Oluwo Commends Tinubu’ N3.27tn Intervention Fund

…Charges Beneficiaries on Judicious Use

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government’s N3.27tn palliative intervention to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Oba Akanbi described the palliative intervention as necessary, noting that it would relieve the masses and rejig Nigeria’s struggling economy.

It could be recalled that the federal government had on Monday announced N3.27tn palliatives to decimate the hardship invited by subsidy removal on Nigerians cutting across conditional cash transfer of #25,000 to 15 million households for three months, #100bn to acquire 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses, #200bn to boost agriculture, #75bn for manufacturers and #125bn for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the informal sector.

Oluwo charged beneficiaries of the cash transfer to abstain from lavish and material spending. He urged them to utilize the money judiciously.

He further expressed optimism in the current administration’s commitment to alleviating suffering by putting smiles on the masses’ faces. Oba Akanbi rallied support for the current government, saying their policies formulations and implementations are full of hope for people of all social strata.

He however charged the federal government to also concentrate on skills acquisition by the Nigerian youth in prospering sectors such as solar power, Information Communication Technology (ICT), construction, etc. He cited and asked the government to invest in the innovation of Elite Solar Kiosk as an alternative to power supply in empowering Nigerian youth.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, further reads ” I’ve strong conviction in the policies formulations and implementations of President Tinubu led administration. The subsidy removal is a leveler.

“Today, you meet people of all social classes in public buses. Some so-called big men will disguise themselves with a nose cover. Fuel subsidy is a palliative only for the rich. Its removal may bring hardship but it’s temporary ”

“I commend the federal government’s courage in checkmating wastage and boldly confronting organized crime. The N3.27tn palliative will be a huge relief from the hardship inflicted by subsidy removal. I’ve strong hopes that Nigeria’s economy will flourish again beyond imagination. Nigerians will smile again”

“Trillions of naira will be pumped into different facets of our economy cutting across transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, with informal sector inclusive and conditional cash transfer of N25,000 to 15 million households”

“Equally, I charge the beneficiaries of the cash transfer to make judicious use of the fund. The grant is not meant for material life. As small as it may be to some, it’s a huge amount for small traders which can be converted and multiplied if judiciously used”

“I appeal to patriotic Nigerians to support this government to succeed. Its success is our collective glory”