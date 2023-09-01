Palliatives: Niger Gov Declares 3-Day Holiday To Share N5.2bn, 5 Trucks Of Rice, Others

…Shortlists IBB, Abdulsalami, Ex Govs Aliyu, Sani Bello others as Committee members

…Vows to send anyone who diverts Palliatives to jail

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Bago on Friday declared a three-day public holiday to enable the state to share over five billion naira (N5 billion) and other food items as palliative to all wards across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.

Governor Bago who spoke at a press briefing in the government House said that out of the N5 billion being expected, the State has gotten only N2 billion cash, five trucks of rice from the Federal Government and declared next week Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as work-free days.

While adding that forty thousand bags of maize are being expected from the Federal Government, Governor Bago announced that former Presidents which include Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Governors of Niger, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Abubakar Sani Bello among others are automatic members of the palliative standing committee.

Furthermore, he directed all political appointees Permanent Secretaries and Local Government Councils Chairmen who are members of the standing Committee set up by the state government to return to their wards for the distribution of the Palliatives.

According to him “all former Presidents, former Governors and their Deputies, former SSGs, former National and State lawmakers, traditional rulers, pensioners, members of all political parties are automatic members of the Standing Committee.

Responding to fears that the Palliatives may be diverted, Governor Bago warned that anyone no matter how highly placed found to be involved in the diversion of palliative will be jailed.

The Governor further explained that N3.2 will be disbursed to the 25 LGAs account by Monday saying that N5.2 billion will be injected into local markets by next week which would help to force the prices of food items to crash.

