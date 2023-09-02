Palliatives: Niger Declares 3-Day Holiday To Share N5.2bn, 5 Trucks Of Rice, Others

Niger state governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Bago has on Friday declared a three day public holiday to enable the state share over five billion naira (N5billion) and other food items as palliative to all wards across the 25 local government areas of the State.

Governor Bago who said at a Press briefing in government House that out of the N5billion being expected, the State has gotten only N2 billion cash, five trucks of rice from the federal government declared next week Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as work free days.

While adding that forty thousand bags of maize are being expected from the Federal Government, Governor Bago announced that former Presidents which include Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Governors of Niger, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Abubakar Sani Bello among others are automatic members of the palliative standing committee.

Furthermore, he directed all political appointees Permanent Secretaries and Local Government Councils Chairmen who are members of the standing Committee set up by the state government to return to their wards for the distribution of the Palliatives. According to him “all former Presidents, former Governors and their Deputies, former SSGs, former National and State lawmakers, traditional rulers, pensioners,