Palliatives: Lawan Receives Rousing Welcome From Constituents

Thousands of constituents from Yobe North Senatorial District, on Friday afternoon, stormed the Wachakal airstrip to welcome former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Lawan arrived at Wachakal in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe state from Abuja at exactly 12:40 pm.

The former Senate President during his tenure between 2019-2023 facilitated the reconstruction of the airstrip.

The approval for the revival of the Wachakal airstrip – one previously considered the hub for local and foreign missions within the North East region – was given by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in August 2021.

Lawan who is visiting Yobe North Senatorial District, is set to flag off the distribution of palliatives to his constituents by his foundation–The Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Empowerment Foundation, on Saturday.

Lawan’s Foundation is set to distribute 9,000 bags of grains to constituents in 60 wards across the five local government areas in Yobe North.

The intervention is in support of efforts by the Yobe state government and the Federal government to ease the hardship faced by the people.