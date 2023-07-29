Palliatives: Labour leaders storm out of parley with FGPall

…say govt using meetings to deceive Nigerians

The leaders of the organised labour on Friday stormed out of the meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on subsidy palliatives scheduled to take place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, had led his delegation to the Chief of Staff’s office, venue of the meeting at about 5pm but abandoned the meeting later.

It would be recalled that the Steering Committee meeting had met with the government delegation on Wednesday where the two parties agreed to reconvene on Friday to get brief from the three sub-committees set up to look into various demands.

But the meeting could not proceed because, according to some members of the Steering Committee, there was no quorum. The labour union accused the Federal Government of using the meetings to deceive Nigerians.

A source at the meeting confirmed that three sub-committees, the Mass Transit, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Cash Transfer sub-committees, were supposed to be present to brief the Steering Committee on the measures put in place to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the workers. But labour claimed that government officials who were members of the sub-committees, were nowhere to be found.

An angry member of the Steering Committee who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “They are not prepared for the meeting. That’s the truth.” He disclosed that the government officials insisted that the meeting should hold even when quorum was not formed. “They are using cover to deceive Nigerians.

There are supposed to be three subcommittees, mass transit subcommittee, the CNG, and the cash transfer, to brief us, the steering committee but the government was not prepared for the meeting. “In their introductory remarks they made excuses and they wanted the meeting to continue, the meeting did not form a quorum. We are a people that operate on the basis of process. So, if there’s no quorum in a meeting what do you do? You will adjourn for lack of quorum.

“There was nobody to meet with. The Chief of Staff was not there, they are taking us like small children.” It was however learnt that the Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had earlier waited for the labour delegation with other members of the team at his Conference Hall. He later stepped out to at- tend to other official matters within the Villa while other members of the government team were waiting for the organised labour to arrive.

It was gathered that the delegation from the NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, was delayed at the State House entrance gate otherwise known as Mopol Gate for clearance. Information has it that the names of the labour delegation were not sent to the gate for clearance which led to their delay for the meeting. In fact, one of them told journalists that, “We were detained at the gate.”

The botched meeting would have been the fourth on the series of meetings they have held since the implementation of the petroleum subsidy removal. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the NLC President had insisted: “We are going ahead with the protest because we have to be emphatic on what we put in our communique, to say we’re commencing protests from the second.”