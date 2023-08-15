Palliatives: Distribution Of 3,000 Bags Of Rice To Ekiti Residents Begin On Wednesday

Ekiti State residents would on Wednesday begin to benefit from the distribution of three thousand bags of rice as palliative to alleviate the hardship of fuel subsidy removal.

This was announced on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, who is also the Chairman of the Palliative Distribution Committee, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade.

The Commissioner who spoke to newsmen at the end of the State Executives Council (SEC) meeting said the palliative which is in five trucks arrived in the State on Monday.

“As of last Friday, we received 3000 bags of rice from the Federal Government, this five trucks or 600 metric tons. During offloading, we had issues with some of the bags. We had 18 bags defects, meaning that the good ones is 2,992 bags.

“We also specially allocated 100 bags for widows. All the artisans in the private sector, had 200 bags of rice, while the transport union got 180 bags.

“All the market women in Ekiti State were allocated 100 bags. The special group got 150 bags, while the people with disability got 140. The elderly that is the pensioners got 100 bags. The civil servants comprising the junior staff got 100 bags.

He added,” The distribution which will begin on Wednesday, has no political colouration and would spread across the 177 political wards across the sixteen local governments of the State.”

The Commissioner alongside his colleagues from the Ministry of Information Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, Special Adviser to the Governor on Social Investment Programme, Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Mobilization, Mrs Remi Ajayi-Babinton, said the distribution of the first tranche of the palliative would capture only the vulnerable members of the society.

These according to the Commissioner include artisans, transport unions, market men and women, as well as the elderly people including members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) Ekiti State Chapter.

Others are People With disabilities (PWD), members of the political class, farmers as well as civil servants in the lower cadres among others.

The Commissioner for Information, Olatunbosun, earlier stated” The move is part of the 6-point agenda of Governor Biodun Oyanbaji’s administration in ensuring that people of the State enjoy the best in his administration”.

He explained that the distribution which will be done in batches, would not spare anybody in the State irrespective of their political parties.

Olatunbosun urged residents on Patience as the palliatives would touch everyone irrespective of political affiliation.