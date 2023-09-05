Palliatives: Bago Warns Committee Not To Share Cash

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has warned the Standing Committees in the 25 Local Government areas of the state not to share money as palliative to the people.

He said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, that the money given to all the local government councils is to be used to procure grains and other food items and not to be shared.

According to him “the choice of food items to be procured is to be determined by the stakeholders in each of the local government areas in addition to the rice and maize that we have provided.

“In this regard, any standing committee that shares cash will be sanctioned”.

Governor Bago has rolled out some modalities for the distribution of fuel subsidy palliatives which will last for three days from tomorrow (Wednesday).