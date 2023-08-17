Palliatives: APC Playing Propaganda With Osun People – Govt

Osun State government has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop playing politics with the Federal Government-subsidized rice palliatives.

The state government who stated this while reacting to the APC’s earlier comment of hoarding the Federal Government palliative said that the main opposition party is only playing propaganda with the Osun people.

APC had in a statement issued by the party Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal accused Governor Ademola of intentionally hoarding the rice palliatives from the Osun citizenry.

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Barr Kolapo Alimi said the statement is purely propaganda by mischief makers in the state.

Alimi, in a statement, said that the state government informed members of the public that the Federal government approved a total of three thousand bags of rice palliatives to Osun state.

“Six hundred bags were loaded per truck and disbursed through four trailers: making two thousand and four hundred received so far. Out of the five trailers of bags of rice palliative to the state, we are waiting for the completion of the palliative supply before the announcement and distribution.

“Members of the public are also informed that the Commissioner of the Ministry of Special Duties, Dr B.T Salaam has received four out of the five trailers and the state is awaiting the last batch of six hundred bags of rice palliatives, to complete the three thousand bags earmarked for the state.

The release added that, since receiving the initial bags of rice palliatives, the government through special duties has fashioned out modalities and templates for the distribution of the palliatives.

According to him, “Governor Ademola Adeleke is a passionate and accountable governor who will never hurt or deprive the citizenry of its palliative. The governor is concerned about the welfare of the populace, and will not fail in its delivery.”

“Cushioning the effect of the subsidy is a necessity, our government will not withhold what belongs to the citizenry from them.

“The rice palliatives will be distributed as soon as the last tranche comes into the state by today or tomorrow.

“We assure the good people of Osun that the government of Ademola Adeleke will not deny them of the rice palliatives, and we urge all to disregard the propaganda of the APC.