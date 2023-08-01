Palliatives: ADSC Appeals To Nigerians To Be Patient With Tinubu

…Begs NLC, TUC to shelve nationwide strike

The Africa Development Study Centre (ADSC) has hailed President Bola Tinubu over Monday’s State of the Nation broadcast in which he unveiled plans to revamp the economy and cushion the impact of the recent removal of subsidy on petrol.

Chief Executive of the ADSC, Victor Oluuwafemi said the package of palliatives contained in the broadcast

has rekindled the hope of all Nigerians in the administration’s economic recovery plans.

In a reaction to the broadcast on Tuesday, Oluwafemi said that Tinubu had by his post-subsidy policies, put in place strategic measures for sustainable economic growth and development. According to him, the President’s speech has outlined a clear road map and actionable plans towards addressing the pains of Nigerians.

He applauded the planned spending of ₦75bn between July 2023 and March 2024 to strengthen the manufacturing sector, increase its capacity to expand and create good-paying jobs as well as the funding of 75 enterprises with great potential to kick start sustainable economic growth, accelerate structural transformation and improve productivity amongst others.

Oluwafemi stated that by removing the fuel subsidy, the government will be saving N1trn monthly, adding that this will go a long way in helping to stabilize the economy and ending the multiple exchange rates.

He appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call off the planned protest and cooperate with the government to chart a new course to national development through the government’s socio-economic interventions.

Oluwafemi explained that a nationwide industrial action at this time will do no one no good as Tinubu has good intentions to take Nigeria to greater heights of excellence without abandoning any segment of the economy.