Palliative Stampede Deaths: Ekwunife Seeks Crowd-Control Measures

The South East Governor’s Forum DirectorGeneral, Uche Ekwunife, has lamented the stampedes which claimed lives in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja.

Ten people were confirmed dead in Saturday’s stampede in Abuja, with at least 27 people reportedly dead in the Okija in Anambra the same day.

They were said to have been trampled upon in the rush for the rice being shared as palliatives in Abuja and Okija.

Thirty-five minors were confirmed dead at a youth carnival in Ibadan on Wednesday, where hundreds of children and parents were reportedly scrambling for yuletide gifts. Ekwunife, a former representative of Anambra Central in the Senate, described the incidents as “national disasters”.

She emphasised the need to deploy effective crowd-control measures during events that distribute palliatives or charitable items. The politician said: “Proper planning is essential.” Ekwunife extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

