Palliative: Nasarawa Workers To Get N10,000 Per Month For Six Months

As a palliative measure to reduce the impact of subsidy removal on citizens, the Nasarawa State government has agreed to provide civil servants in both state and local government areas with a six-month N10,000 stipend.

Speaking during the delivery of palliatives to the less privileged at the palace of the Esu Karu, in the Karu Local Government Area of the State, Governor Abdullahi Sule made this disclosure.

The governor added that pensioners from both the state and local governments would receive the same monthly payment of N5,000.

Additionally, he declared that the state government would buy several buses to lower the cost of transportation in the state.

READ ALSO:

He said, “As you know, this is an initiative by the federal government in order to cushion the effect of the hardship created by the removal of fuel subsidy. I have mentioned it many times and I am sure so many people have already heard it.

“That a total of N5 billion is going to be given to every state but it’s not going to be all cash. N2 billion has been released to us as a government, N2 billion will be released later and this is for all 36 states. Another N1 billion is coming to us in the form of grains. And we have already started receiving that as well.

“We started initially by buying 50kg bags of rice and re-bagging them into 7.5kg. By doing that, we were thinking it was an opportunity to give more people.

“Because the process is taking so long, we decided to go ahead and share the 50kg bags at the first stage mostly because of the agitation for succour.

“This is in addition to other palliative measures that would be provided including buses that we are buying about 10 of them that will be able to drive on CNG and those buses will be at a reduced transport fare to reduce the cost of transportation for our people.

“As for the rice, we decided that every local government will receive 1000 of the 50kg bags and they will give us 1000 names so that every one that is receiving one 50kg bag would also receive N5000 along,” he stated.