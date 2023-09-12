Palliative: Nasarawa Assembly Set Up 7-Man Committee To Investigate Alleged Diversion

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly has set up a 7-man committee to investigate the alleged diversion of palliative by government officials and stakeholders in the state.

The House said the committee is also to ensure that all those involved in diverting palliatives meant for the poor of the poorest are punished according to the laws of the land.

The speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the constitution of the committee when a member representing (the Doma South-NNPP) constituency, Hon Musa Ibrahim Abubakar raised the matter under public during yesterday’s plenary in Lafia.

He said that the House would never fold its hands to watch some people sabotaging the good intentions of President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Abdullahi Sule in providing palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in the country.

The speaker named members of the committee to include; Hon Abel Bala, the Deputy Speaker of the House as Chairman, Hon Musa Ibrahim, Hon Barr Esson Mairiga, Hon Hajara Danyaro, Hon Luka Zhekaba, the Minority Leader of the House, Hon Daniel Ogazi and Hon Danladi Jatau as members of the committee and the Secretary of the committee is Barr. Safiya Balarabe.

Abdullahi gave the committee three weeks to do a thorough investigation and report back its findings to the House for appropriate action.

” I will give you three weeks to do your work and report back to the House and all those involved must be invited at the committee level”

” It is sad and very disappointing that some people are sabotaging the good intention of Mr President and Gov. Sule in alleviating the suffering of the poor”

” The purpose of the palliatives is to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal. I don’t know why some people diverted most of the palliatives for their personal use and their families”

The Speaker, who alleged that most of the palliatives, especially rice are sold to traders and found in the marketplaces, urged the committee to do a thorough job and those involved will be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

” Every leader has three judgements await him, one the Judgement of the people, the judgement of posterity and the judgement of God Almighty. We must do the right thing at all times so that posterity will judge us rightly, the people will also judge us right and also face God Almighty judgment with free conscious, ” he said.

“If we allow this thing to continue, people will judge us wrongly, posterity will condemn us and God Almighty will punish us” He emphasized.

The Speaker called for attitudinal change among political leaders, stakeholders and other Nigerians for the country to move forward.

“If this country must move forward, we must change our attitude “the Speaker added.

Earlier, a member representing the Doma South constituency, Hon Musa Ibrahim Abubakar, while raising the issue said that the palliatives meant for the poor in the Doma Local government Area have been diverted by those involved in the distribution.

He appealed to Mr Speaker and other colleagues to support him by setting up a committee to investigate the alleged diversion of the palliatives.

” Mr Speaker and Hon colleagues, it is the matter of public interest and very urgent. It is on the issue of the diversion of palliatives meant for the poor in the state.

” List of the poor was generated and palliatives were distributed but the majority of the poor did not get the palliatives. majority of the palliatives were diverted by those involved in the distribution and beneficiaries were also shortchanged in terms of the N5000 as approved by the government to N2,000 and N1, 500.

” The government said that the palliatives is for all, devoid of interest and irrespective of party affiliations,” he said.