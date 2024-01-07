Palliative: I’ve Not Received Rice From FG – Ondo Lawmaker

A lawmaker representing the Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Hon Festus Akingbaso has denied receiving rice from the Federal Government for his constituents during the yuletide session.

Although Akingbaso, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said two trucks of rice worth #100 million were promised by the Federal Government, he denied receiving such a package for distribution to his federal constituency.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Idanre, Akingbaso said the rice he shared with the two Local Governments that made up his federal constituency during the Christmas and New Year celebration was from his earnings as a lawmaker.

The lawmaker told monarchs, leaders, and residents of the constituency his efforts at alleviating poverty, creating employment, and providing infrastructure since he assumed office six months ago.

His words “God has used us to facilitate three federal employment opportunities as career officers for people of our constituents in the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) out of which

two of them are from the Idanre sector while the other young man has been assisted into the service of the Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

“To reduce the unemployment rate, I have appointed over 100 youths as my Political Aides whose salaries

and remunerations are being deducted directly from my monthly salary. Our teeming youths

and market women continue to be empowered to run their small-scale businesses with the necessary support.”

In the area of lawmaking, Akingbaso said he sponsored three bills including the bill for the establishment of the University of Information Communication Technology, (ICT) Idanre.

According to him, the bill was intended to address the non-presence of any higher institution in Idanre. He said the bill shall see the light of day because is going to be the only specialized one for ICT in the whole country and the timing of the bill was early enough to be eventually passed.

On his social intervention, the lawmaker said the vulnerable and indigent ones would continue to receive adequate attention and that palliative measures are going to be distributed in chunks across the federal constituency.

His words “As part of our Social Service responsibilities, we organized Summer coaching lesson programmes for our students in secondary schools across the two local governments and when the summer holiday ended, we gave educational materials to thousands of them.”

Speaking on infrastructure, Akingbado said he had intervened to reduce the sufferings of road users when a stretch of the Ondo/Akure Federal Express road failed at Owena by providing immediate palliative measures to lessen their hardships, till the necessary bodies concerned intervened.

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation said he had given twenty million naira to the four Local Community Development Areas (LCDA) created out of the existing two local governments in his federal constituency.

Akingbaso said he has distributed a quantum of cocoa seedlings to some farmers while other farm inputs shall be attended to as well soon. He added that it was in recognition that his community is an agrarian one.