Palliative: Infrastructure Bank To Commit N13bn To Cushion Subsidy Removal

Infrastructure Bank is providing about N13 billion in support of the Federal Government’s palliative for fuel subsidy removal.

palliatives for subsidy removal by the bank would come through the provision of the transportation system to cushion the effects of the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Acting Managing Director of Infrastructure Bank, Nkiru Chime stated this when she led the management of the bank on a courtesy visit to the federal Ministry of Finance. The delegation was received by the Permanent Secretary of Special Duties.Okokon Udo, according to the ministry’s statement issued by the Director of the press, Stephen Kilebi.

Chime pointed out that since the inception of the bank, it had intervened in the provision of mass transit, and road and rail construction in some parts of the country.

She added that the Bank also had concessions with the Government particularly with eight states, adding that, the bank had recapitalized in three stages.

Chime said that the Infrastructure Bank had put in place funds to convert Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The Permanent Secretary of Special Duties Federal Ministry of Finance, Okokon Udo assured that the federal government would create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the nation’s economy in order to reduce the adverse effects of subsidy removal.

He said the visit by the Infrastructure Bank was of utmost importance, stressing that the Ministry was determined to work in partnership with the bank towards uplifting the living standards of Nigerians.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the Federal Government would create an enabling environment for them to operate in order to contribute their quota towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria.