Palliative: Gov Sule Orders Probe Of Two Nasarawa Varsity Students Killed In Stamped 

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has directed authorities of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi to carry out an investigation into the death of two students of the institution who died in a stampede during the distribution of palliatives.

The directive is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra and made available to newsmen yesterday in Lafia, said those found to have instigated the stampede would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Sule said that he received with shock the news of the stampede at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi stated that a sad incident was reported to have occurred when suspected hoodlums and some misguided students forced their way into the school’s convocation ground to cart away the rice kept at the venue meant for distribution as palliatives to students.

He regretted the misfortune that happened only hours before the scheduled official flag-off of the distribution of the palliatives, saying that the government won’t be distracted by the Incident but will go ahead with the distribution of the palliatives to students.

Sule wondered why the stampede at the scheduled flag-off of such distribution at the state university when a similar exercise was carried out peacefully at the Federal University, Lafia, Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, the School of Nursing, Lafia and College of Education, Akwang and Federal Polytechnic, Nassarawa and the College of Health Technology, Keffi.

He regretted the tragic death of two students of the institution in this needless stampede motivated by crime and prayed for the repose of those who lost their lives during the incident.

Governor said, “ I pray their souls rest in peace. Our thoughts and condolences go to their families and friends at this moment of grief”. These young people’s lives cut short at their prime under such circumstances is painful”.

While calling for calm, he insisted that the Nasarawa State Government under his leadership would not be distracted but continue with the distribution of palliatives towards ameliorating the hardship faced by students and the people of the state in general.