Palliative: Gov Abba Warns Distribution Committee To Stay Clear From Benefiting

As Kano State Commences the distribution of 52,000 Bags Of Rice and 52,000 Maize Palliative to the most Vulnerable Persons in the State, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf warned Distribution Committee Members against benefiting from the Food items.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf who flagged up the distribution of Palliative to the most Vulnerable Persons, said that the items are specifically for some identified Persons as Committee members, Journalists, Security Agencies, and Government Civil Servants should not go near the items

He said the distribution gesture would not only help in cautioning the effect of subsidy removal but also agglomerate the suffering of the masses coming from the subsidy removal.

Governor Abba hints that there is no way those who are seemingly elites in the State would join in benefiting from the Palliative, which he warned would be resisted by his administration.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf explained that this is the second distribution for 484 Wards across the 44 LGS and selected vulnerable groups.

Adding that the committee was set up of thrusted ones and religious leaders amongst others to not only overseas the distribution but ensure that the items reached the design groups.

“Each ward would receive 400 of 10 kg of Rice free with 991,000Miaze, Tsangaya and Islamiyya schools and Tory homes, persons with special needs, junior Civil Servants, Widows and Orphans at the Security Agencies including DSS and Police to benefits.”

He said his Government would soon commence the empowerment programs of 5,000, Women, Youth, and Persons with special needs to be done on a monthly basis, saying they would now float Kano with Amana Buses and Taxes, which will be given to Youths.

Speaking to the Chairman Palliative Compliance Committee, and who is SSG to the Government, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, he said because of the passion and goodwill of the Governor he added 99 Truck of Rice against the 50 sent by the FG, procured 72 additional Maize against 11 sent by the FG for the distribution to the poorest of the poor’s.

He said a heavy Committee was set up of 66 members compliance Committee, to start with 15 LGS for the Municipal building 16 for Kano South, and 13 for North.

However, in a surprising twist of events, the APC ALGON State Chairman of Takai Local Government, Baffa Takai, prayed for the success of the NNPP government at the Appeal Court.