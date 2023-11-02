Palliative: FG Allocates N210bn For Civil Servants’ Wage Award

The Federal Government has appropriated N210 billion to cover four months wage award for federal civil servants. The amount is a fraction of the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget request sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Assembly for endorsement. The N210 billion appropriation is captured under service wide vote of N615 billion recurrent sub head.

Other expenditure items contained in the supplementry budget is N400 billion for cash transfer, N3 billion take-off grant for Ministries Department and Agencies ( MDAs) of government and N200 billion for monitoring and evaluation. For capital supplementation, government budgeted N210.5 billion. Of the amount, it voted N200 billion for contingency capital, N5.5 billion for education loan funding (for students’ loan) and N5 billion as take-off grant for MDAs capital.

The National Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) got N18 billion in the supplementary budget. All arms of the military, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air- force, including Defence College and Intelligence Agency were attended to in the supplementary budget.

New Telegraph’ analysis of the supplementary budget copy showed that Ministry of Defence (Defence Headquarters) got N 33.6 billion as recurrent. Of the amount, fund for security debarment allowance requirement for 37 and 38 regular courses will gulp N18.001billion, allowance for troops on external operations is N 5.537 billion while N10,100,000,00 is voted for the fourth quarter 2023 internal operations.

The sum of N16.3 billion is for capital. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) got N100 billion capital allocation in the supplementary budget. Procurement of security vehicles and equipment are allocated N3.4 billion, completion of roads B6, B12 & circle roads in Abuja Central axis to gulp N9 billion; construction of southern parkway from Christian center (S8/9) to ring road 1 to cost N5 billion amongst others.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday transmitted N2.1trn supplementary budget 2023 to the National Assembly. The request was contained in a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read at Tuesday plenary. The letter reads: “It has now become necessary to make further provision for additional palliative including the wage ward for public servants and the enhanced cash programme for vulnerable members of our society.

“In addition, defence has become critical to provide for peace and secure lives and property without which the economic agenda of the administration cannot be achieved. “Similarly, critical investments are also required to construct infrastructure particularly roads to commence within the dry seasons we are now in.”

On Monday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) ap- proved N2.17 trillion as the second supplementary budget for this year 2023. Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, told newsmen after the council meeting, which was presided over by President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.