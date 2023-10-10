Palliative: FCT Distributes Over 17,000 Bags Of Rice, 8,400 Bags Of Maize

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has distributed over 17,222 bags of rice, and 8,400 bags of maize to some households in the six area councils and 17 chiefdoms across FCT.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, who performed the distributions warned officials handling it to ensure transparency, as all the materials were to be given out free of charge.

Mahmoud also assured that the administration was working on other measures that would help to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

“There is no doubt that the policy has had a ripple effect on transportation, inflation and an overall burden on the citizenry.

“It is in the realization of these challenges that the Federal Government has been taking several measures to bring succour to Nigerians amongst which is the release of assorted food items from the National Strategic Reserve for urgent distribution to Nigerians.

“We will ensure that every deserving family in the FCT receive these items free of charge,” she stressed.

In his address, the Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon. Lawan Kolo Geidam, said the secretariat would take the distributions of the palliative very seriously by ensuring that the palliatives reach all those who are intended to benefit from them.

According to him, “The secretariat has put in place an efficient and transparent distribution system to ensure that the process is fair, equitable, and devoid of any form of favouritism or discrimination”.