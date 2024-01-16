Palliative: Constituents Call Out Osun Rep, Demand Accountability On 1,240 Bags Of Rice

Some constituents of Odo-Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe Federal Constituency in Osun State have called on their representative in the House of Representatives, Hon. Soji Adetunji, to provide factual information on the 1,240 bags of rice he purportedly received from the Federal Government for the constituency.

The constituents, under the umbrella of Ikirun Reformers’ Generation, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ogundare Saheed Olatunji, explained the need for the lawmaker to come clean on the status of the bags of rice, time the distribution will commence, with trackable distribution template, for accountability and prosperity sake.

The statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday and entitled: “A Call for Accountability: We Demand Public Statement From Hon. Soji Adetunji over IBO Federal Constituency 1,240 Bags of Rice,” urger the representative to emulate some of his colleagues who had provided information to their constituents on the whereabouts and mode of distribution of the rice.

“We seek this public accountability call in recognition of the release of 1,240 50kg bags of rice to each of the 360 Members of the House of Representatives, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, to be distributed to the most vulnerable people in their respective constituencies.

“According to the federal government, the main purpose of the 1,240 bags rice package to members of the House of Representatives is to be distributed to the vulnerable citizens and deserving families in each cluster and locality, as one of the short-term measures at addressing the aftermath hardship, which subsidy removal has caused to the citizens of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal Government chose federal lawmakers, as points of contact for this distribution, because they are regarded as representatives of the people across the country, simply because the government at the center believes they are closer to their people. It is for this reason that Hon. Soji Adetunji is the point of contact for Odo-Otin/ Ifelodun/ Boripe Federal Constituency 1,240 bags of rice.

“While some federal lawmakers, especially in Osun State here, like Hon. Clement Akanni (Olohunwa) of Ila/ Ifedayo/ Boluwaduro Federal Constituency and Hon. Bamidele Salam of Ede North/ Ede South/ Ejigbo/ Egbedore Federal Constituency have either started the distribution or given a distribution template in their respective federal constituencies, our own Hon. Soji Adetunji has not offered any information or communication on the IBO federal constituency’s share of the rice.

“Therefore, we are calling on Hon. Soji Adetunji to come out without any further delay, to provide clear, factual, and straightforward information on the current status of Odo-Otin/ Ifelodun/ Boripe Federal Constituency 1,240 bags of rice and the time the distribution will commence, with trackable distribution template, for accountability and prosperity sake.

“The main ingredient of good governance is accountability from the leaders to the citizenry. Hence we must ensure accountability is maintained and sustained in our polity, for democracy to continue to be meaningful to us as government of the people, by the people and for the people,” the statement read.