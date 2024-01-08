‘Palliative buses’ not withdrawn from roads –Osun

The Osun State Commissioner for Transportation Sesan Oyedele has denied that the buses provided by the Ademola Adeleke administration to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal have been withdrawn from the roads. Oyedele claimed that the opposition was behind the report of the said withdrawal of the buses. He said the buses are only going through some skeletal services in preparation for school resumption.

The state government said: “This is a lie and should be disregarded by the public. There are some skeletal services currently ongoing on the buses in preparation for students’ resumption tomorrow. “We want to say unequivocally that the buses shall be on the road tomorrow for the usage of the people of Osun. “We thereby implore Osun residents to keep on supporting the administration of Governor Adeleke as it’s poised to right the wrongs of the past administration.”