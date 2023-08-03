Palliative: APC Disagrees With Obaseki, Says Governor’s position Inciting, Treasonable

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Thursday tackled the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki over his position that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) should reject the planned palliative from the Bola Tinubu administration, saying it is a continuation of federal government fraud against the Nigerian people.

The party in a statement signed by the state Chairman, Col David Imuse, rtd, which was made available to journalists in Benin said the governor’s statement is treasonable, and incitement of the Nigerian people against the government and wondered why Obaseki did not raise an objection to the policy at the sitting of the National Economic Team, headed by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, which he belongs to.

The statement reads in part: “My attention has been drawn to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s shameful stance on the suggested palliatives of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal government of Nigeria for the removal of fuel subsidy.

“It is particularly contradictory considering that he is actively involved as a member of the National Economic team, headed by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, that proposed the idea.

“Like many people across our state, I see Governor Obaseki’s shift in position regarding the suggested palliatives as not only perplexing but childish.

“This is because as a member of the National Economic team that initially proposed this idea, one would have expected him to oppose it at the meetings. He could not open up at such a high-level forum because he knows that superior arguments would have pooh-poohed his stance

“His current opposing stance, therefore, raises questions about his motives and commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian people. Such contradictions undermine any modicum of credibility and cast doubt on his ability to make informed and consistent decisions: a plague which has since ravaged and pauperized Edo state under his leadership.

“The whole of Governor Obaseki’s address to protesting workers in Edo was inciting the people against the Federal government and even treasonable. The speech was also irresponsible and out of tune with his position as a public servant.

“This is because inciting unrest or encouraging actions that could undermine the stability of the country from a serving governor goes beyond politics. It is criminal and unacceptable and should not be taken lightly.”

The party, therefore condemned Obaseki’s planned 500 million monthly palliatives to the “poorest of the poor”.

“As a party, we hereby condemn Governor Obaseki’s promise to allocate a fictitious N500 million monthly from Edo state coffers to the poor, considering Edo’s already heavy indebtedness.

“The feasibility and sustainability of such a promise is ludicrous, especially when his track record of mismanaging state resources since 2016 is taken into account.

“The governor’s ability to effectively utilize public funds and prioritize the needs of the Edo people to ensure accountability and transparency has been called to question severally and he has an unenviable record of failure.

“It is such failure that awaits him in his decision to court the Labour Party after destabilizing his party, the PDP and raises suspicions about his true intentions.

“We see this as part of his political maneuvering for personal gain, rather than working in the best interest of Edo state. It will only end in disgrace for him and his followers.”