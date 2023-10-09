Palliative: 100-Seater Buses Begins Free Operation In Ebonyi

…Nwifuru has fulfilled his promise for workers-Commissioner

The 4 number 100-seater buses procured for workers and students in Ebonyi State by Governor Francis Nwifuru to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government which has increased the cost of transportation and general cost of living, on Monday commenced free transport services across the state.

The state Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Engr Stanley Lebechi Mbam flagged off the free transport service by the buses in Abakaliki the state capital.

The buses immediately commenced operation conveying workers and students from Abakaliki to the Permanent Site of the State University (EBSU), Ezzamgbo, from Abakaliki to Ikwo, from Abakaliki to Centenary City new government house and other places in the state

Mbam said the gesture was in fulfillment of Governor Nwifuru’s People’s Charter of Needs manifesto to make things better for the people of the state and described the governor as talk and do governor.

“Now, you can see today we have gathered to flag off free transport services in the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal in the transport sector. I want to place it on record that this is 100-seater Buses.

“It is Free…Free…Free.. Transport initiative. No payment of a dime, it is the responsibility of the government to take care of the maintenance of these buses. All you need to do is to keep enjoying it”, he stated,

On his part, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Transport, Fred Nwaogbaga said “Let me add that the students and workers of Ebonyi State University will benefit from the transport scheme.

“This Luxury bus is designated for different destinations. The Staff of Centenary City will also benefit from the free initiative. The students from FUNAI and the College of Education will benefit too.

“You can imagine transport to FUNAI which costs a student about N1,000, how about somebody that has up to three children or workers spending much money is not a small thing. Students that are spending N500 per day, today will not experience such.

“I want to thank Governor Francis Nwifuru for his benevolence, The bus is for all, both students and civil servants going to the designated routes,

“We made sure we put everything in place, the company that supplied these buses has assured us that they are coming to establish a workshop in Ebonyi State to take care of the vehicles.

Oshim Tobias Nkwegu, SUG President of Ebonyi State University, commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for the initiative and his policies and programmes which he said have a direct impact on the people of the state.

“Seeing the financial burden that the fuel subsidy removal has laid on the students, now students who don’t have money can go to school without having to pay a dime.

“It has never happened before, this is the first of its kind in the country. Apart from this, Governor Nwifuru has ensured that the Internet/whiffy in EBSU is working.

“We are expecting more from him, just like Oliver Twist more is needed. We assure His Excellency that we represent him in our own units to ensure that the People Charter of Needs is well dispensed”, he stated.