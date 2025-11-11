Palladino Signs As Atalanta’s Coach Till 2027

Atalanta have officially appointed Raffaele Palladino as their new head coach, with the Italian tactician signing a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2027.

According to a Fabrizio Romano post on Tuesday, the 41-year-old replaces Ivan Juric, who was sacked on Monday, November 10.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atalanta officially parted ways with head coach Ivan Juric, after just 11 matches of the 2025-26 Serie A season.

The sacking followed a 3-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Sassuolo on Sunday, November 9.

Palladino’s appointment marks the beginning of a new era for “La Dea,” as the club looks to build on its recent success in Serie A and Europe.

Palladino arrives in Bergamo after a promising spell with Fiorentina, where he initially signed a two-year deal in 2024.

His tenure in Florence saw him emphasize attacking football and youth development, earning praise despite a turbulent end to his time with the Viola.

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi expressed confidence in the new manager’s vision and leadership. The club confirmed that Palladino’s contract runs until June 30, 2027,

His first major task will be guiding Atalanta through both their Serie A campaign and their European commitments.