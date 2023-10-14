Palestinians Will Not Leave Gaza – Hamas Leader

The leader of the Palestinian militant organisation, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday declared in a televised speech that Palestinians will not move to Egypt from Gaza or the West Bank.

Haniyeh who spoke while addressing Egypt said, “Our decision is to remain in our land.”

Egypt and Gaza are bordering each other, and Egypt is concerned that Israel’s embargo and bombardment of Gaza, which was carried out in retribution for a deadly incursion by Hamas terrorists, may force the enclave’s inhabitants to flee.

Egypt, like other Arab nations, has stated that as the conflict intensifies, Palestinians should remain on their territory and that it is attempting to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared on Friday that Gazan residents “who want to save their lives” ought to follow Israel’s advice and leave the area.