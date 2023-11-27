Palestinians To Determine Their Own Fate – Iran’s Foreign Ministry

Nasser Kan’an, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said the Palestinian nation will not allow any party, neither Israel nor the United States (US) to achieve their illegitimate goals.

Kan’ani who made the remarks in reaction to the US officials’ statements regarding the future of Gaza at his weekly presser on Monday, noted that Palestinians will be the ones to determine their own fate.

According to him, the US government has been part of the problem for many years, not the solution.

He went on to say that the US was part of the Israeli’s 48-day war against in of Gaza, adding that if the US had not intervened, the war would not have happened.

The US government was able to influence the Zionist regime and create the necessary deterrence if it wanted, Kan’ani stated.

You would recall that on the 7th of October Hamas terrorist group broke into Israel’s border towns and killed many civilians including tourists, wiping out full families, and taking hundreds of people hostage.